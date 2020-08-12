Home

Vanston & James Funeral Home Inc
1401 Ash St
Scranton, PA 18510
(570) 344-2498
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vanston & James Funeral Home Inc
1401 Ash St
Scranton, PA 18510
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 14, 2020
6:00 PM
Vanston & James Funeral Home Inc
1401 Ash St
Scranton, PA 18510
Guy "Tripp" Merritt Obituary

Guy "Tripp" Merritt, 52, of Pittston, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, after being stricken ill at home.

His wife was the former Pamela Miller.

He was the son of the late Guy Merritt Jr. and Linda Wallace Merritt. Tripp attended schools in North Carolina and University of North Carolina, Charlotte. He was a proud soldier of the United States Coast Guard.

He was an avid North Carolina Tar Heels fan and was a phenomenal football coach at various colleges across the country. He was currently employed by Fox Hills Country Club.

He loved his family, especially his wife and daughters. In death, Tripp generously helped others with the Gift of Life donation.

As Tripp would say, "He was a husband, father, son, brother, coach, mentor, friend and confidant to many, Tar Heel fan born and raised."

Surviving are daughters, Ellie Merritt and Lizzie Merritt, Sugerloaf Twp.; brother, Doug Merritt; and a sister, Laney Merritt, both of North Carolina.

A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. until the time of services Friday.

All CDC guidelines, including the mandatory use of facial coverings as well as proper social distancing, will be strictly enforced. Temperature checks will also be given upon entering the funeral home.

Please be prepared to wait in line as we will be adhering to the governor's mandate of 25 people at the funeral home at one time.

Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Burns High School football program in honor of Tripp, 307 E. Stagecoach Trial, Lawndale, NC 28090.

To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family please visit www.vanstonandjames.com.


