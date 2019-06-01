Guy Ray Bachman, 53, of Red Rock and Cullman, Alabama, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019.



Guy was born on Jan. 4, 1966, in Allentown, the son of Jackie C. Bachman and the late Linda Rae Fehnel Bachman. He graduated from the Salisbury High School, a member of the class of 1983. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1986 to 1989.



He has been the co-owner and operator of the Red Rock Mountain Campground for the past 20 years.



Guy enjoyed playing his guitar; residing in his home in Cullman, during the winters; camping and sitting by the campfire with his family; flea markets as well as trading and selling on eBay. Above all he loved driving his Chief across the country, visiting all of the beautiful state parks, especially when they were free.



He loved his sweet dogs, Abigail, Ollie and Moxie, who were at his side at all times, day or night.



Surviving are his life partner, Shawn R. Hill, Cullman, Alabama; step-child Anthony O. Hill, Mount Laurel, New Jersey; father, Jackie C. Bachman, Honolulu, Hawaii; sister, Tracy L. (John) Antrim, Emmaus; nephews, Shaun M. Antrim, Philadelphia, and Blake R. Antrim, Emmaus; grand-niece, Molly M. Antrim, Emmaus; grandmother, Jessitine C. Heiter, Emmaus; and daughter-in-law, Kai Villemson, Mount Laurel, New Jersey.



He was predeceased by his beloved mother, Linda Bachman, on June 29, 2009, his beloved brother, Jason Bachman, on November 29, 2007 and by Emily Ann John.



Join us for Guy's celebration of life on July 6, 2019, at the Red Rock Mountain Campground. Please contact the campground at 570-925-5039 for further information.



Arrangements are under the direction of the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore.



Published in Citizens' Voice on June 1, 2019