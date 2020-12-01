Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service
617 Carey Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
(570) 826-0600
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwilym Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwilym J. Hughes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gwilym J. Hughes Obituary

Gwilym J. Hughes, 87, of Hanover Twp., entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in 1933, he was a son of the late Milton and Ellen Hughes. He graduated from Hanover Area High School and went on to serve his country proudly in the U.S. Army.

He worked for many years with Martz Trailways as a driver and later as a dispatcher until his retirement. He was not one to sit around, so he took a school bus driver position with White Transit, serving Nanticoke Area schools.

He was an avid outdoors man, he enjoyed fishing and later took to target shooting.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joan "Annie" Hughes; sisters, June Brudnicki; and Linda Pitz; and his beloved dog, Mia, who passed the same day as he passed.

He will be sadly missed by his children, son, David Hughes and wife, Joy, Shavertown; daughter, Belinda Schlingman and husband, Bill, Hanover Twp.; grandchildren, Heather Anderson and husband, Chad, Hanover Twp.; Dave Hughes and wife, Robyn, Shavertown; Brian Schlingman and wife, Vickie, Surprise, Ariz.; Melissa Piccillo and husband, Michael, Shavertown; great-granddaughters, Cassandra Gobish; and Madilyn Piccollo; brother, Milton Hughes, Vermont; along with nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in Holy Name of Jesus Polish National Catholic Cemetery, Lake Silkworth, with the Rev. Dennis Gray officiating.

Arrangements were entrusted to Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.

The family would like to extend many thanks to all the friends and neighbors of the Hanover Green neighborhood for the care and compassion shown to Gwilym through the years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwilym's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -