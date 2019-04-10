Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for H. Allen Smith. View Sign

Sgt. First Class H. Allen Smith, U.S. Army, retired, 57, a resident of Mountain Top, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.



His loving wife is Joanne Powell-Smith. Allen and Joanne would have celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary on Nov. 1.



Born on June 29, 1961, in Geneva, Ala., Allen was the son of the late Herbert Smith and Hazel King Smith Langley.



Allen was a graduate of DuBois High School, DuBois.



A proud U.S. Army veteran, Allen honorably served his country for over 20 years. He was recipient of countless awards and decorations, merits of honor, and accolades. Upon his retirement on Dec. 31, 2002, Allen had attained the rank of sergeant first class of the U.S. Army.



Following his military career, Allen went on to work as a veterans employment representative for Pennsylvania CareerLink, Wilkes-Barre, retiring from there last year.



Allen was a member of the Wilkes-Barre Rifle and Pistol Club. His passion for shooting led him to shoot competitively, and he passed his passion for shooting on to each of his children.



He also enjoyed working out at NEPA CrossFit, where he was a regular; riding his motorcycle; hiking; and rooting on his favorite football team, the Alabama Crimson Tide.



Above all, Allen's greatest joy in life was his family, and the love and devotion he had for his wife, children and grandchildren was unwavering.



In addition to his wife, Joanne, Allen is survived by his four children, James Smith and his wife, Kristina, Virginia; Kristina Smith, North Carolina; Nicholas Powell, Mountain Top; and Nathanael Smith, Mountain Top; his four grandchildren; his sister, Robin Weible, South Carolina; his brothers, Carl Langley and Donald Langley, both of Alabama; as well as his nieces, nephews, and friends.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Allen's funeral service which will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Rev. Marcelle Dotson, family friend, officiating. At the conclusion of the funeral service, military honors will be accorded by the U.S. Army.



Family and friends are invited to Allen's viewing which will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and again from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.



For information, or to send the Smith family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website,



The family has kindly requested that flowers be omitted. They would be honored if you would consider giving a contribution in Allen's memory to the Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank, c/o Commission on Economic Opportunity, 165 Amber Lane, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.





