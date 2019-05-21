Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for H. Marlene Zavada. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

H. Marlene Zavada of Medford Lakes, N.J., passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at the age of 87.



Born in Luzerne, she is the daughter of the late Stephen and Helen Zavada. A graduate of St. Ann's Academy of Wilkes-Barre and Misericordia University of Dallas, Marlene spent the next 15 years of her life working as an agent of the Diplomatic Corp. Services.



After retiring from traveling the world for the government, she went on to receive her master's degree in teaching. Marlene was a teacher at Lenape High School and then Cherokee High School, where she later retired from teaching business classes. Living in Medford Lakes allowed Marlene to become an inspired painter and artist, recreating many local monuments and landscapes on canvas.



Marlene was the beloved wife of David Vorsteg, Medford Lakes, N.J; loving sister of Stephen Zavada, Venice, Fla.; Rita Pugliese, Medford, N.J.; and Robert Zavada (Elaine), Kingston; and loving stepmother of David Vorsteg Jr. (Gina), Bayville, N.J.; and Donna Corporon (Joseph), Port Orange, Fla. She is survived by their children Spencer, Sydney, Olivia, Victoria, Joshua and Jacob; as well as many nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Mary of the Lakes Catholic Church, 40 Jackson Road, Medford, N.J.



A Memorial Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Thursday. Interment will be held privately in St. Mary's Annunciation Cemetery, Pringle.



In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that donations be made in Marlene's memory to The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA, 19178-1352.



Information is available at

H. Marlene Zavada of Medford Lakes, N.J., passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at the age of 87.Born in Luzerne, she is the daughter of the late Stephen and Helen Zavada. A graduate of St. Ann's Academy of Wilkes-Barre and Misericordia University of Dallas, Marlene spent the next 15 years of her life working as an agent of the Diplomatic Corp. Services.After retiring from traveling the world for the government, she went on to receive her master's degree in teaching. Marlene was a teacher at Lenape High School and then Cherokee High School, where she later retired from teaching business classes. Living in Medford Lakes allowed Marlene to become an inspired painter and artist, recreating many local monuments and landscapes on canvas.Marlene was the beloved wife of David Vorsteg, Medford Lakes, N.J; loving sister of Stephen Zavada, Venice, Fla.; Rita Pugliese, Medford, N.J.; and Robert Zavada (Elaine), Kingston; and loving stepmother of David Vorsteg Jr. (Gina), Bayville, N.J.; and Donna Corporon (Joseph), Port Orange, Fla. She is survived by their children Spencer, Sydney, Olivia, Victoria, Joshua and Jacob; as well as many nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Mary of the Lakes Catholic Church, 40 Jackson Road, Medford, N.J.A Memorial Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Thursday. Interment will be held privately in St. Mary's Annunciation Cemetery, Pringle.In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that donations be made in Marlene's memory to The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA, 19178-1352.Information is available at www.bradleystow.com Published in Citizens' Voice on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close