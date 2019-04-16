Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Bobos. View Sign

Harold Bobos, formerly of Nanticoke, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019.



Born March 9, 1935, he was the son of the late Emily and Frank Bobos.



Harold retired from the Lion Brewery after many years of service.



He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Pauline Myszka; and son, Harold F. Bobos.



Harold is survived by his daughters, Debbie Vanderhoff and her husband, Bruce; Carol Kachmarsky; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.



Harold's family would like to thank the staff of Birchwood Rehabilitation and Nursing center of Nanticoke for their wonderful compassionate care they provided to both Harold and his family.



A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke.



Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Harold will be laid to rest in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

614 S Hanover St

Nanticoke , PA 18634

614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke , PA 18634
(570) 735-3700
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 16, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close