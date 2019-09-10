|
Harold H. Brunn, 74, of Plains Twp., passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center's Community Living Center, Plains Twp.
Harold was born in Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 16, 1945, to the late Harold and Eleanor Kaczmarczyk Brunn.
He was a 1963 graduate of Hanover High School and earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Tennessee Temple College. He served his country proudly in Germany with the U.S. Army.
He was a life member of the , life member of the American Veterans and a member of the American Legion. He was also a past member of the Nanticoke Masonic Lodge 332.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by stepmother, Edith Scholl Brunn; and a sister, Mildred Panzak.
He is survived by sisters, Karen Baranski and husband, Jack; and Charlotte Mickowski and husband, Joe; a niece; and several nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel in Maple Hill Cemetery, East St. Mary's Road, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 10 until the service Wednesday in the cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the wonderful staff at the CLC in the Department of Veterans Affair Medical Center for the care of our brother.
Memorial donation may be made to the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center c/o Volunteer Services, 1111 E. End Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711.
Arrangements were entrusted to Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 10, 2019