Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service
617 Carey Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
(570) 826-0600
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Maple Hill Cemetery
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Maple Hill Cemetery
East St. Mary's Road
Hanover Twp, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Brunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold H. Brunn


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold H. Brunn Obituary
Harold H. Brunn, 74, of Plains Twp., passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center's Community Living Center, Plains Twp.

Harold was born in Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 16, 1945, to the late Harold and Eleanor Kaczmarczyk Brunn.

He was a 1963 graduate of Hanover High School and earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Tennessee Temple College. He served his country proudly in Germany with the U.S. Army.

He was a life member of the , life member of the American Veterans and a member of the American Legion. He was also a past member of the Nanticoke Masonic Lodge 332.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by stepmother, Edith Scholl Brunn; and a sister, Mildred Panzak.

He is survived by sisters, Karen Baranski and husband, Jack; and Charlotte Mickowski and husband, Joe; a niece; and several nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel in Maple Hill Cemetery, East St. Mary's Road, Hanover Twp.

Friends may call from 10 until the service Wednesday in the cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the wonderful staff at the CLC in the Department of Veterans Affair Medical Center for the care of our brother.

Memorial donation may be made to the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center c/o Volunteer Services, 1111 E. End Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711.

Arrangements were entrusted to Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now