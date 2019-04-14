Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold L. Rosencrance. View Sign

Harold L. Rosencrance, 65, beloved husband to Brenda (Butchko), married 37 years, proud father of twin sons, Shane, Marietta, Ga., and Devin, Fayetteville, and cherished father-in-law to Katrina, Fayetteville, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019.



Harold was the son of the late Dorothy (Goss) and Melvin L. Rosencrance, Shickshinny, and brother to the late David Rosencrance, Chalfont.



He was a 1971 graduate of Northwest Area High School, and a member of the class reunion planning committee. He was a member of the Newport Twp. Lions and the Polish Falcons of America.



Over his lifetime, Harold worked for Wise Food Inc., Rudebon, and partnered with K&R Aluminum and Construction. For the past 20 years, he was employed by C.T.D.I., a telecommunication company, as a field supervisor.



Harold's interests included traveling with his family and friends, playing golf, attending concerts, NASCAR races, and supporting the Philadelphia Phillies, Eagles, Pittsburgh Pirates, Penguins and Penn State. He will be remembered by all who knew him as a loyal and dependable person who found happiness in helping others.



Harold will be greatly missed by his siblings, Ronald (Josie), Annville; Linda (Keith), Oklahoma City, OK; Beverly (Barry), Millville; his twin brother Howard (Karla), Shickshinny; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Great-nieces, Alaina, Cecelia, Violet, and Fiona; and great-nephew, Jaxon will remember the many great times they had with their Poppy II.



Visitation will begin Saturday at 9 a.m. at McMichael Funeral Home, 4394 Red Rock Road, Benton, until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Scott L. Lyons, pastor of Stillwater Christian Church, will officiate. Online condolences may be sent by visiting Harold's obituary at



The family requests memorial contributions be made to the donor's choice.

Harold L. Rosencrance, 65, beloved husband to Brenda (Butchko), married 37 years, proud father of twin sons, Shane, Marietta, Ga., and Devin, Fayetteville, and cherished father-in-law to Katrina, Fayetteville, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019.Harold was the son of the late Dorothy (Goss) and Melvin L. Rosencrance, Shickshinny, and brother to the late David Rosencrance, Chalfont.He was a 1971 graduate of Northwest Area High School, and a member of the class reunion planning committee. He was a member of the Newport Twp. Lions and the Polish Falcons of America.Over his lifetime, Harold worked for Wise Food Inc., Rudebon, and partnered with K&R Aluminum and Construction. For the past 20 years, he was employed by C.T.D.I., a telecommunication company, as a field supervisor.Harold's interests included traveling with his family and friends, playing golf, attending concerts, NASCAR races, and supporting the Philadelphia Phillies, Eagles, Pittsburgh Pirates, Penguins and Penn State. He will be remembered by all who knew him as a loyal and dependable person who found happiness in helping others.Harold will be greatly missed by his siblings, Ronald (Josie), Annville; Linda (Keith), Oklahoma City, OK; Beverly (Barry), Millville; his twin brother Howard (Karla), Shickshinny; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Great-nieces, Alaina, Cecelia, Violet, and Fiona; and great-nephew, Jaxon will remember the many great times they had with their Poppy II.Visitation will begin Saturday at 9 a.m. at McMichael Funeral Home, 4394 Red Rock Road, Benton, until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Scott L. Lyons, pastor of Stillwater Christian Church, will officiate. Online condolences may be sent by visiting Harold's obituary at www.mcmichaelfuneralhome.com The family requests memorial contributions be made to the donor's choice. Funeral Home McMichael Funeral Home Inc

4394 Red Rock Rd

Benton , PA 17814

(570) 925-2385 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close