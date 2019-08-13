|
Harold "Hap" Lazo of Askam entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Celtic Hospice in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
He was born in Askam on Nov. 22, 1930, to the late John and Anna Brezna Lazo. Harold served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and then went on to work as a postal carrier from the Shickshinny Post Office. He was a member of St. John's Orthodox Church Nanticoke.
He was a longtime member of the Wyoming Valley Country Club in Hanover Twp., where his presence will be missed. Harold loved to play golf, cards and bingo, and enjoyed having an occasional beer and cigar.
His brother, John, preceded him in death.
Harold is survived by his nephew, John and wife, Donna Lazo; niece, Lorissa Lazo Williamson; and the Brezna and Godumsti families.
The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service Corp., 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre, followed by services at 10 a.m. in St. John's Orthodox Church in Nanticoke with the Very Rev. Michael Evans officiating.
Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Those who desire may give memorial contributions to St. John's Orthodox Church, Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 13, 2019