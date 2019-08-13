Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc - Wilkes Barre
59 Parrish St.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 824-4601
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc - Wilkes Barre
59 Parrish St.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc - Wilkes Barre
59 Parrish St.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Orthodox Church
Nanticoke, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Lazo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold "Hap" Lazo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold "Hap" Lazo Obituary
Harold "Hap" Lazo of Askam entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Celtic Hospice in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

He was born in Askam on Nov. 22, 1930, to the late John and Anna Brezna Lazo. Harold served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and then went on to work as a postal carrier from the Shickshinny Post Office. He was a member of St. John's Orthodox Church Nanticoke.

He was a longtime member of the Wyoming Valley Country Club in Hanover Twp., where his presence will be missed. Harold loved to play golf, cards and bingo, and enjoyed having an occasional beer and cigar.

His brother, John, preceded him in death.

Harold is survived by his nephew, John and wife, Donna Lazo; niece, Lorissa Lazo Williamson; and the Brezna and Godumsti families.

The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service Corp., 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre, followed by services at 10 a.m. in St. John's Orthodox Church in Nanticoke with the Very Rev. Michael Evans officiating.

Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Those who desire may give memorial contributions to St. John's Orthodox Church, Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now