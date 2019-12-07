|
|
On Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, Harold Lourell Culver, "Skeeter," a nonagenarian of Bloomingdale Road, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family at the age of 97.
Harold was born on Oct. 21, 1922, at his parent's home on Broadway Road. He attended school at the one-room Broadway School. As a school boy he delivered the 'Grit' newspaper, and then began delivering milk from Huntington Dairy to South Wilkes-Barre. Afterward, he worked with his father on the dairy farm on Broadway Road, later taking over the farm to run it himself. He finished his working career and retired from Owens-Illinois, Pittston Twp. He enjoyed the rest of his life mowing his lawn, whistling, spending time with his family and waving to passers-by on his porch.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Dilys Romaine Hunter; parents, Aldewin "Bucky" and Ruth Smith Culver; brothers, Francis Dayton Culver and George Reynold Culver; and nephew, Royal Culver.
He is survived by his son, Larry Lourell Culver and wife, Kimberly, and their daughters, Ashley, Allison, and Audrey; son, Dean Alan Culver and wife, Magdalena, and their children, Anthony, Andrew, and Abigail; daughter, JoAnn Denise Culver, her fiancé, Jim, and her sons, Jared and Jasper Hontz; niece, Fran Ostrowski; and seven great-grandchildren.
Friends and neighbors are welcome to attend calling hours from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the Curtis Swanson Funeral Home Inc., Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, followed by a funeral service at 8 p.m. with Pastor Neil Martin of the Calvary Bible Chapel officiating.
Private interment will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Calvary Bible Chapel, 362 Hunlock Harveyville Road, Hunlock Creek, PA 18621 or Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Company, 5383 Main Road, Sweet Valley, PA 18656.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 7, 2019