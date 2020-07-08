Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish
Pocono Pines, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish
Pocono Pines, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Lynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold "Hal" Lynn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold "Hal" Lynn Obituary

Harold "Hal" Lynn, 87, of Pocono Summit, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Gluco Lodge, Stroudsburg.

He was the loving husband of the late Jeanne Lynn, who passed away in 2017.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Patrick and Mabel Shafer Lynn.

A proud veteran, Hal served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Before retiring to the Poconos in 1993, he worked for Westinghouse for 29 years. Hal was of the Catholic faith and a member of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Pocono Pines.

He is survived by his sons, James Lynn and his wife, Dorothy; Michael Lynn; and Robert Lynn; daughter, Ann Marie Togneri and her husband, Tom; sisters, Carol Meyers and Patricia Walsh; several grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The Rev. Sean Carpenter will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Pocono Pines. There will be a viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass in the church.

Burial with military honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Hanover Twp.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -