Harold (Frenchy) Markowski, 81, of the Honey Pot section of Nanticoke, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, on Select Specialty Hospital at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, following an illness.
Born November 17, 1938, he was a son of the late Leo and Anna Domalavage Markowski. Harold proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy from 1957 to 1961 and attained the rank of Electrician's Mate 3rd class. Until retiring, Harold worked in maintenance at CertainTeed Mountain Top for many years.
Harold enjoyed the simple things in life and was an avid train enthusiast. He liked watching trains and traveled the country photographing them. In earlier years he liked to play golf.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy in 1999 and his brother, Robert (Ski) Markowski in 2005.
Surviving are nieces, nephews and friends.
There will be no public viewing or calling hours. He will be interred on the family plot in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Hunlock Creek.
Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.
To leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 15, 2020