Harold Roger "Doc" Belles Sr., 79, of Manassas, Va., died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at his home following a brief illness.
Born April 20, 1940, in Beaumont, he was the son of the late Heber and Grace Belles. He owned his own painting business and was part of the Painters Union. Doc enjoyed reading and studying the Civil War and the Bible and was a member of the Manassas Seventh Day Adventist Church. In his free time, he played golf, darts and rode motorcycles. He was a natural artist who loved to paint, refinish and carve wood.
He was predeceased by his siblings, June (Harold "Doc") Taylor; Bill (Helen) Belles; Vernice (Kenneth) Wood; Heber (Evelyn) Belles; Wanda (Charles) Everetts; and Bernard (Louise) Belles.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Alice Flo Howes Belles; children, Wanda Gail (Tim) Schmitt; Jeffrey Dale (missing) Belles; Harold "Jr." (Amanda) Belles; and Amanda (Richard) Faatz; grandchildren, Cole; Ben; Katriel (whom he raised) and fiancé Chris; Sammy; and Alex; great-grandchild, Jonathan Hough; and numerous nieces and nephews in the area.
He is survived by sisters, Gail (Byron) Wood; Grace (Irvin) Barber; and Ruth (David, deceased) Sizemore.
A memorial service will be held in the near future in Manassas Seventh Day Adventist Church, 9858 Fairmont Ave., Manassas, VA 20109.
Condolences may be sent to www.piercefh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 18, 2020