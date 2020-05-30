|
Harriet Jean Parker, 87, of Shavertown, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her residence.
A lifelong resident of the Back Mountain, she was the daughter of the late Ross and Florence Major Williams and was a graduate of Kingston Twp. High School.
Harriet was a member of Shavertown United Methodist Church and the Dallas Kiwanis Auxiliary. She was active throughout her lifetime as a homemaker, administrator of Parker Fuel Company, and later could be found working at Rice's Lemonade Stand, making funnel cakes at fairs across the county. She was a supporter of the Back Mountain Library auction and enjoyed travelling the world.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford King Parker, in 2013.
Surviving are her daughter, Estella Killian and her husband, Attorney Stephen Killian, Shavertown; sons, Clifford K. Parker Jr., Sarasota, Fla.; and Sean D. Parker and his wife, Christine, Dallas; three grandchildren, Jeffrey Parker, Sarah Gilligan and Elizabeth Killian; two great-grandchildren, Margaret and John Gilligan.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Back Mountain Memorial Library.
Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 30, 2020