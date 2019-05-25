Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harriet Rose Morgan. View Sign Service Information Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc. 2386 SR 118 Hunlock Creek , PA 18621 (570)-477-2500 Send Flowers Obituary

Harriet Rose Morgan of Bloomingdale went home to be with her Lord on Monday, May 20, 2019.



Born in Plymouth, April 7, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Bryan and Lottie Culver.



Harriet graduated from Shickshinny High School in 1940 and obtained a business degree from Wyoming Seminary in 1941.



She was Ross Twp. tax collector for eight years and worked as an aide at Bonham Nursing Center in Stillwater for nine years. She devoted her life to helping others and dearly loved her God, her family, and her church. She will be missed by many.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stewart "Bob" Morgan; daughter, Roberta Morgan; granddaughter, Raedyne Morgan; and grandson, Robert Morgan.



Surviving are sons, Gary and his wife, Kay, Fort Pierce, Fla.; Ray (Ernie), Bloomingdale; Craig and his wife, Melissa, Bloomingdale; Daryl and his wife Bernie, Hunlock Creek, daughter Debra and her husband Jay Remley, Cupertino, Calif.; 14 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.



There will be a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Friday from the Bloomingdale Bible Church, 238 Silo Road, Shickshinny, with the Rev. David Hossage officiating.



Arrangements handled by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home, state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.



The family would like to thank neighbors, friends, and Geisinger Columbia Montour Home Health and Hospice/LHC for the tender and loving care they provided.



Memorial donations may be made to Geisinger Hospice, 410 Glenn Ave., Ste. 200 , Bloomsburg, PA 17815 or Bloomingdale Bible Church, 238 Silo Road, Shickshinny, PA 18655.



Condolences can be made at

Harriet Rose Morgan of Bloomingdale went home to be with her Lord on Monday, May 20, 2019.Born in Plymouth, April 7, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Bryan and Lottie Culver.Harriet graduated from Shickshinny High School in 1940 and obtained a business degree from Wyoming Seminary in 1941.She was Ross Twp. tax collector for eight years and worked as an aide at Bonham Nursing Center in Stillwater for nine years. She devoted her life to helping others and dearly loved her God, her family, and her church. She will be missed by many.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stewart "Bob" Morgan; daughter, Roberta Morgan; granddaughter, Raedyne Morgan; and grandson, Robert Morgan.Surviving are sons, Gary and his wife, Kay, Fort Pierce, Fla.; Ray (Ernie), Bloomingdale; Craig and his wife, Melissa, Bloomingdale; Daryl and his wife Bernie, Hunlock Creek, daughter Debra and her husband Jay Remley, Cupertino, Calif.; 14 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.There will be a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Friday from the Bloomingdale Bible Church, 238 Silo Road, Shickshinny, with the Rev. David Hossage officiating.Arrangements handled by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home, state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.The family would like to thank neighbors, friends, and Geisinger Columbia Montour Home Health and Hospice/LHC for the tender and loving care they provided.Memorial donations may be made to Geisinger Hospice, 410 Glenn Ave., Ste. 200 , Bloomsburg, PA 17815 or Bloomingdale Bible Church, 238 Silo Road, Shickshinny, PA 18655.Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com Published in Citizens' Voice on May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close