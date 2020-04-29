Home

Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Harrison Charles "Harry" Gibson Jr.


1951 - 2020
Harrison Charles "Harry" Gibson Jr. Obituary
Harrison "Harry" Charles Gibson Jr., 68, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 25, 2020, after a long battle with cancer, at Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.

Harry was born in Scranton on May 24, 1951. He was a graduate from St. Mary's High School, Wilkes-Barre. Harry served in the United States Air Force and was a Vietnam veteran. He retired from McKesson as a salesman in 2016.

He had a strong love for NASCAR and enjoyed camping and taking walks with his dog, Benji.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jane and Harrison C. Gibson Sr.; and his brother, Wade Gibson.

He will be sadly missed by loving wife of 46 years, Deborah Gibson; daughter, Diana Lagas and husband, Matthew, New Fairfield, Conn.; sons, Stephen and wife, Mandy, Nanticoke; Bradley and wife, Heather, Pringle; and Jeffrey, Waymart; as well as eight grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private funeral will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, Forty Fort.

For information or to send the family a condolence, please visit a funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 29, 2020
