Harry Anthony Orzello Jr., 79, of Pittston, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, in the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp., after a courageous battle with cancer.
Harry was a native of Hughestown and lived an interesting and colorful life. He had a passion for the theatre and a great love of classical music. After serving four years in the U.S. Air Force, he moved to New York City to pursue a career in the arts. He was a co-founder of the Workshop of the Players Art, the WPA, an Off-Broadway theatre company where he earned an OBie award for his Off-Broadway work.
After leaving New York City, he traveled to Los Angeles where he had recurring roles in several daytime television programs. After his acting career came to an end, Harry devoted many years to public relations and fund raising for the Los Angeles Opera.
Upon his return to Northeast Pennsylvania, Harry continued to support the arts working for our NEPA Philharmonic.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Americo Orzello and Grace Hoban Orzello; brother, Thomas Orzello; brother-in-law, Dan Tetlak; and life partner, Dan Detrich.
Surviving are his siblings, Richard Orzello and his wife, Karen, Pittston; Mary Lever and her husband, William, Exeter; Matilda Burton and her husband, Tom, Lake Wallenpaupack; Candice Tetlak, Dupont; John Orzello and his wife, Kim, Hughestown; and Eugene Orzello, Hughestown; uncle, the Rev. Joseph Adonizio, Hughestown; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m.
Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to NE Philharmonic, 195 Hanover St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711.
Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 9, 2020