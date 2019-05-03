Harry J. Stone Jr., 63, of Nanticoke, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, following an extended illness.
He was a son of the late Harry and Anna Fink Stone and lived in Plymouth Twp. and Nanticoke most of his life.
Surviving are his wife of 28 years, the former Donna Zimmerman; sons, James Zimmerman and Kyle Stone; brothers, Patrick Stone Sr. and Jeffery Stone; sisters, Esther Bolton (Charles), Marie Geffert (Richard), Susan Pearson (Dale) and Sharon Patera (Ronald); as well as nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Nebo Baptist Church, 75 S. Prospect St., Nanticoke, with pastor Timothy G. Hall officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 3, 2019