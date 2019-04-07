Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry John Nageli Jr.. View Sign

Harry John Nageli Jr., 85, of Dallas, formerly of Kingston, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019.



He was born Sept. 3, 1933 in Scranton, son of the late Harry J. and Jane Morgan Nageli Sr. He attended Scranton schools and earned both a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, magna cum laude, and a Masters of Arts degree in English from the University of Scranton.



In 1956, he began an extraordinary 54-year teaching career at Wyoming Seminary Upper School in Kingston, retiring in 2010. While he taught freshman civics and government courses during his first three years at Sem, it was as an English teacher that Harry was most revered by students and fellow faculty members. He taught just about every English class and elective course that Sem offered, from grammar to composition to modern American and British literature. He was particularly fond of the work of James Joyce, Virginia Woolf and E.M. Forster and spent many summers studying literature at the University of London and various Oxford colleges. His extensive knowledge of literature, ability to lead his students to understand and appreciate both poetry and prose, and his rapier wit made him one of the most popular of all Upper School teachers. He chaperoned many a school trip to Europe, served as an adviser to the yearbook, the senior class and a number of clubs, attended all of the school's theatre and concert performances, served as a commencement marshal and was a revered member of the dormitory faculty in Darte and Carpenter halls, where he lived for more than 30 years. He also served an entire generation of Upper School teachers as a faculty mentor. A dedicated student as well as teacher, he frequently spent the summers traveling and studying in both western and eastern Europe as well as the Soviet Union and China. The school presented him with two prestigious awards, the 1987 Maslow Award for Teaching Excellence and the 2014 Joseph C. Donchess Distinguished Service Award.



As per Harry's wishes, there will be no funeral services.



Memorial contributions may be made to The Harry Nageli Memorial Fund at Wyoming Seminary, 201 North Sprague Ave., Kingston, PA 18704, the Hoyt Library, 284 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, PA 18704, or a charity of donor's choice.



Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals, 420 Wyoming Ave., Kingston.

