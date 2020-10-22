Home

Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Harry W. Yaletsko Obituary

Harry W. Yaletsko, 73, of Wyoming, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late Andrew and Erma Sickler Yaletsko. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Offset Paperback, Dallas.

Preceding him in death were his wife, the former Sue Ellen Sheffler Yaletsko; son, Harry Yaletsko Jr.; sister, Mary Lou Burns.

Surviving are his children, Jason Yaletsko, Wyoming; Andrew and David Yaletsko, Wilkes-Barre; Susan Yaletsko, Wilkes-Barre; brother, Andrew Yaletsko and his wife, Nancy, Philadelphia; sister, Kathy Morreale and her husband, John, Scranton; companion, Mary Jeanne Higdon, Exeter; three grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Carol Folk officiating.

Entombment will be in the Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.

Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.


