On Monday, Oct. 14, 1019, after months of failing health, Harvey Weintraub died peacefully at home with his beloved wife, Judy, by his side.
He was born Feb. 13, 1937, in Philadelphia, to Eugene and Ida Robinson Weintraub. Harvey was raised in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia and graduated from Central High School. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Muhlenberg College and then attended Thomas Jefferson Medical School with residency training at Einstein Medical Center, Western Psychiatric Institute at the University of Pittsburgh and Philadelphia Psychiatric Center.
He served in the U.S. Navy before opening his practice, as well as developing and heading a progressive mental health inpatient unit, in Willingboro N.J. He later completed a fellowship in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Jefferson University.
In 1987, he relocated to Northeastern Pennsylvania where he practiced general and child and adolescent psychiatry at various community mental health agencies, schools and a private practice. He treasured his woodland retreat, classical music, opera, reading and lifelong learning. He was a member of Flowing River Sangha.
Dr. Weintraub was known to family, friends, colleagues and patients as a compassionate, caring physician, a man of reflection, children's champion and friend, wise, caring and kind. This gentle, humble, wonderful man has left a permanent mark and will be lovingly remembered.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Judy; two children, Susan Joseph and her husband, Mitchell, Laguna Hills, Calif.; and Robert Weintraub, Bosto, Mass.; four grandchildren, Jessica, Dana, Lauren Weintraub and Mateo Joseph; and his cousins, Norman and Sylvia Lieberman.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday at Rosenberg Funeral Chapel, 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to Kunkle Fire and Ambulance, Dallas.
