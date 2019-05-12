Heath Damon "Big" Rusinko, 43, of Kingston, gained his wings on Sunday, May 5, 2019.
He previously worked at several garages in the area and was Administrator of the NEPA Scanner Talk Live Facebook page, where he worked tirelessly to keep his 10,000 plus members informed. He also worked with Grease Monkey garage to collect a caravan of relief supplies during Hurricane Harvey and also was involved with many fund raising events in the area. Though he had his limitations, he ALWAYS helped others.
Heath was predeceased by his father, Fred Whitesell; sister, Jessica Whitesell; and grandmother, Sarah Hudak.
Surviving are his mother, Wendy Whitesell; sister, Naomi and husband, Steve Reynolds; nieces, Sara Reynolds, Emma Whitesell and Eva Whitesell; and nephew, Seth Reynolds, Anthony Suarez, along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday from Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains, with the Rev. Vince O'Boyle, pastor, officiating. Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Whitesell family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 12, 2019