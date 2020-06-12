|
Heather Lynn Maloney, 29, of Exeter, tragically lost her life in an ATV accident on Sunday, June 7, 2020.
She was born Sept. 4, 1990, to parents, Lisa Reichart and Joseph Maloney, III.
Heather was a firecracker. Heather loved life and it loved her back. She pursued life with a passion and welcomed people of all kinds into her world. Although her passing is an unbearable loss to those who knew and loved her deeply, the everlasting impression she has left on each and every one of us will help carry us through. For that, we are eternally grateful.
Heather attended James M. Coughlin High School. Heather spent her younger years as a bartender at Don Kasper's Watering Hole and took pride into becoming at realtor for Century 21 where she thrived doing what she loved and did best.
Heather was preceded in death by grandparents, Barbara Maloney and Larry Steltz, and is now surrounded by so many other loved ones.
In addition to her parents, Heather leaves behind her stepfather, Donald Kasper; stepmother, Maria Maloney; grandparents, Dawn Reichart and Joseph Maloney Jr.; sibling, Hailey Reichart; and darling niece, Leah Elizabeth.
Most significantly, Heather leaves behind the biggest joys of her life, her daughters, Jade Elizabeth, 7, and Ariya Justine, 3.
Due to current attendance restrictions, a private burial service will be held. Her family looks forward to welcoming her friends to a celebration of Heather's life when this is again possible.
To honor Heather's memory and to help prepare a future for her daughters, a GoFundMe page has been created.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made at https://gf.me/u/x8gpmm.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 12, 2020