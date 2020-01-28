Home

Joseph Bednarski Funeral Home
168 Wyoming Ave
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-3851
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph Bednarski Funeral Home
168 Wyoming Ave
Wyoming, PA 18644
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Joseph Bednarski Funeral Home
168 Wyoming Ave
Wyoming, PA 18644
Heather Rose Moreck Stoss, 45, of Dallas, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

Heather was the beloved wife of Richard Stoss Jr. Heather and Richard were married in September of 1992 and shared 27 years of marriage.

Born May 8, 1974, Heather was the daughter of Frank Moreck and the late Janice Dziwak Moreck.

Heather enjoyed fishing and the races. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She was an active volunteer firefighter in Franklin Twp. for four years. Heather was a skilled tanker driver, having received her CDL due to her previous employment at Emanuel's bus line as a bus driver in the Dallas School District. Her driving skills during these years provided the fire company a near 100% response time.

Heather was also a newspaper carrier for the Times Leader and The Citizens' Voice in the Back Mountain area.

In addition to her mother, Janice Moreck, Heather was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Lawrence Russel Redmond.

Surviving are her husband, Richard; her children, Richard Redmond, Wilkes-Barre; Mary Redmond, Wilkes-Barre; Jessica Maslar and her husband, Cory, Laflin; Andrea Stoss; Katelyn Stoss and her fiancé, Jude Cummings, Dallas; and Anika Stoss, Wilkes-Barre; her grandmothers, Rose Sculley, Dallas; and Frances Moreck, Trucksville; her father, Frank Moreck and his wife, Diane, Harveys lake; her brothers, Frank Moreck Jr., South Montrose; and Joseph Moreck, Glen Lyon; sister, Colleen Moreck, Plymouth Twp.; 13 grandchildren, and numerous aunts; uncles; and nieces; and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Peter Tomczak officiating.

Interment will follow in Carverton Cemetery, Carverton.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 28, 2020
