Earl W Lohman Funeral Home
14 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5533
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Earl W Lohman Funeral Home
14 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
2011 PA-29,
Hunlock Creek, PA
View Map
Hedwig Celia Kupersmit Obituary
Hedwig Celia Kupersmit (née. Mizdail) passed away on July 31, 2019 at age 95.

Hedwig, born Feb. 8, 1924, in Hunlock Creek, was the daughter of the late William and Frances Sobieski Mizdail. She was predeceased in death by her husband Julius B. Kupersmit.

She is survived by her sister, Frances Castiglioni. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank, Eugene and Dennis Mizdail and sisters, Margaret Schrama, Leona Mizdail and Marie Mark.

Hedwig graduated from Harter High School, West Nanticoke, and completed nurses training at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn, N.Y. She received her bachelor's degree from Hunter College and her master's degree from St. Johns University in Queens, N.Y.

Viewing will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home, 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 2011 PA-29, Hunlock Creek. Interment to follow in parish cemetery.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 3, 2019
