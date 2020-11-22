Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Hagen Funeral Home Inc.
114 West Main Street
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-3400
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Williams-Hagen Funeral Home Inc.
114 West Main Street
Plymouth, PA 18651
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hedwig Dwyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hedwig Dwyer


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hedwig Dwyer Obituary

Hedwig Dwyer, 85, formerly of Plymouth, passed away Tuesday Nov. 17, 2020, in Swan Creek Nursing Home Toledo, Ohio.

Born March 25, 1935, in Enslingen, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Babette Schwartz and Friedrich Frank.

She was a talented seamstress, employed at numerous dress factories around the Valley.

Hedwig was an avid animal lover, a member of the German Club of Northeast Pennsylvania, the Nature Conservancy and the World Wildlife Fund. Gardening was her favorite pastime, especially growing roses and tomatoes. She also loved doing crossword puzzles and playing Scrabble, even though English was not her native language.

Hedwig was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Francis Dwyer; her sisters, Louisa Roser, Hilda Drexler, Elisabeth Frank and Rosa Sperling; her older brother, Fritz Frank and her sister-in-law, Anne Dwyer.

She is survived by her children, Daryl Dwyer, Toledo, Ohio; Shawn Dwyer and his wife Alana, Plymouth; grandchildren, Kelly Dwyer, Utica, N.Y.; Tara Dwyer and her fiance Michael, Edwardsville; brother Heinz Frank and his wife, Heide Frank; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday from Williams-Hagen Funeral Home, 114 W. Main St., Plymouth, with the Rev. Ronald Cease officiating.

Interment will be in St. Vincent Cemetery, Larksville. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to service time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Luzerne County SPCA.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hedwig's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -