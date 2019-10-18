Home

Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home - Frackville
501 Washington Street
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0540
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Helen A. Dunn Obituary
Helen A. Dunn, 101, of Frackville, passed away peacefully, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at home, following a brief illness.

She was born Oct. 6, 1918, in the Upper Askam section of Hanover Twp., Wilkes-Barre area, to Frank and Sophie Blaszczak Tanski.

Having skipped third grade, she was graduated a year early from Hanover Memorial High School on June 7, 1935, at the age of 16.

Helen was married July 20, 1942, in St. Mary's Church, Alexandria, Va., to Frank T. Dunn, who passed away Nov. 13, 1997.

Before moving to Frackville, she was employed for 13 years as receptionist by the Pennsylvania State Auditor General's Office, Harrisburg.

She was a current member of St. Joseph's Parish where, as the oldest active member, Helen ceremonially locked the doors of the former St. Joseph's building on Frack Street after the final Mass was celebrated on Nov. 1, 2015.

"Gram" enjoyed a special and close relationship of friendship and love with her grandson, Seth D. Lowe, Frackville.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Theodore Tanski, Bernice Hahn, Camilla Nevolis and Frances Prymowicz.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, with whom she resided, Mary Ellen and Thomas Lowe, Frackville; daughter, Barbara and husband, Leo Noels, Kapellen, Belgium; grandson, Seth D. Lowe and girlfriend, Kimberly Zeigenfuse; grandson, Kevin Noels and wife Stephanie Van Gijsel, Kapellen, Belgium; two great-grandsons, Mauro and Carlos Noels; niece, Susan and husband, Neil Pritchard, Delta; and nephew, Carl Hahn, Allentown.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday from Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, with the Rev. Brian Miller officiating. Friends are invited to call from 5 p.m. until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home.

Interment will be held in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Hanover Twp., at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations be made in Helen's name to Frackville Free Public Library, 56 N. Lehigh Ave., Frackville, PA 17931.

Sign the guestbook, leave personal condolences and for information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com

Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville. is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 18, 2019
