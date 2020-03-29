|
Mrs. Helen A. Falandys, 89, formerly of B'nai B'rith Apartments, passed into eternal life early Saturday morning, March 28, 2020, while in the care of ManorCare Health Services, Kingston, following a lingering illness.
Born Jan. 31, 1931 in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter to the late Anthony and Anna (Baker) Bekier. Educated in the city schools, she was a graduate of the James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre.
She and her late husband Anthony (Tony) were the owners and operators of the Tam-A-Rac Bar and Lounge, formerly of Fox Hill Road, Plains Twp. They enjoyed visiting with family and the many excursions they took to Mohegan Sun Pocono and the Atlantic City casinos.
A consummate homemaker, Mrs. Falandys is remembered as being a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her adoring family. Her presence will be greatly missed by all those she touched in this life.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mr. Anthony J. Falandys Jr. on Nov. 15, 2010. At the time of his passing, the couple shared 61 years of married life together.
In his youth, being a member of the 109th Field Artillery during the Korean War, Mr. Falandys was involved in the tragic and historic train collision en route to basic training in Conschotcton, Ohio, in 1950 where 33 members of his detachment perished.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded by sons, Mark N. Falandys and Anthony J. (Tony) Falandys III; as well as a sister, Mrs. Madelyn Bielski.
Left to cherish the wonderful memories they hold dear of their mother, are her daughter, Mrs. Linda Mullery and her husband, Frank of Miners Mills; grandchildren, Frank Mullery Jr. Newtown Square; Anthony (A.J.) Falandys IV, Kingston; Mark (M.J.) Falandys Jr., Plains Twp.; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Mrs. Celestine H. Yachim, Plains Twp.; several nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Helen's family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Dr. Maria Mera, the nurses and staff of ManorCare for the kind and compassionate care they gave her while residing at the nursing home.
Memorial funeral services for Mrs. Falandys will be announced in a forthcoming edition of the newspaper, once the mandated quarantine has been safely lifted. Inurnment will be next to her husband in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 29, 2020