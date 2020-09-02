Home

Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 4, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 4, 2020
1:30 PM
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
View Map
Helen Arcovitch Obituary

Helen Arcovitch, 104, formerly of Shavertown, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Samaritian Hospice, Mount Holly, N.J.

Born in Newark, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Stella Kasztelan Furmanek. She and her brothers, Thomas, Benjamin and Paul, grew up in Edwardsville. During World War II, she and her husband worked at Sun Ship Company in Philadelphia, he as a locomotive engineer and she as a welder on Victory ships.

Helen had resided with her daughter for the past few years. Previously, she had resided for over 25 years in Shavertown. Prior to her retirement, she was a real estate agent and restaurant operator in Connecticut. She was a member of St. Hedwig Catholic Church, Kingston, which is now St. Ignatius of Loyola Church.

Preceding her in death were her husband, William Arcovitch, 1975; and son, Charles.

Surviving are her daughter, Joan Moshang, Cherry Hill, N.J.; and son, Vincent (Bill) Arcovitch, Milford, Conn.; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, who all loved and will miss her dearly.

The funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday from Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, Forty Fort, with a blessing service. Friends may call from noon until service time Friday at the funeral home.

The interment following the service will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

For information or to send the family a condolence, please contact hughbhughes.com.


