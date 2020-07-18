Home

Helen B. Bonar


1933 - 2020
Helen B. Bonar Obituary

Helen B. Bonar, 87, of the Hanover section of Nanticoke, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Birchwood Healthcare after a prolonged battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Born in Nanticoke, May 7, 1933, she was the daughter of the late John and Helen Sopinski Chapura.

Helen attended Nanticoke schools and was a member of St. Faustina Parish and the former St. Joseph Church. She worked at McGregor Sportswear, where she met her husband, and in later years for American Greetings, although her enduring career was caring for her family. She leaves behind a legacy of lasting faith, unwavering love and uncommon kindness to all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Leonard, John and Francis; sister, Irene Makara.

Helen is survived by her husband of 63 years, Robert; sons, Robert and wife, Alice, Gilbertsville; Gary and wife, Donna, Zionsville; Daren and wife, Lisa, Hackettstown, N.J.; Dale and wife, Debbie, Tampa, Fla.; grandchildren, Jennifer (Matthew), Jeffrey, Lauren, Maia, Adam, Lindsey and Mia; great-grandchildren, Lydia and Edith; sister, Theresa Koloski, Nanticoke; nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.

Helen's family wishes to thank the nurses, therapists, and staff at Birchwood and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their persistent and compassionate care throughout her illness.

Due to the current pandemic situation, the family has chosen to have a private funeral service. Helen will be laid to rest in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Glen Lyon.

Arrangements are by Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 173 E. Green St., Nanticoke.

Should you wish to make a donation in Helen's memory, please consider an Alzheimer charity or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Dr., Unit 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.kearneyfuneralhomeinc.com.


