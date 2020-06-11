Home

BETZ-JASTREMSKI FUNERAL HOME,INC. - LUZERNE
568 BENNETT ST. LUZERNE
Luzerne, PA 18709
(570) 287-0293
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Family Parish
Helen B. Stasko Obituary
Helen B. Stasko, 96, formerly of Luzerne, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Littleton, Colo.

She was born Feb. 8, 1924, in Luzerne, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Balonis Buzunis.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Stasko; brother, Joseph Buzunis; and sisters, Albina Pakashus, Irene Sekea, Ann Evans.

Surviving are her daughters, Gale Stasko; Deborah Provera; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Rita Bator.

The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Ltd., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Parish.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Pringle.

Friends may call from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday.

Condolences can be sent to betzjastremski.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 11, 2020
