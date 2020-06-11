|
Helen B. Stasko, 96, formerly of Luzerne, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Littleton, Colo.
She was born Feb. 8, 1924, in Luzerne, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Balonis Buzunis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Stasko; brother, Joseph Buzunis; and sisters, Albina Pakashus, Irene Sekea, Ann Evans.
Surviving are her daughters, Gale Stasko; Deborah Provera; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Rita Bator.
The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Ltd., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Parish.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Pringle.
Friends may call from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday.
Condolences can be sent to betzjastremski.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 11, 2020