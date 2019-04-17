Helen Bray, 101, of Pittston, formerly of Loyalville, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at Wesley Village, Pittston.
She was born in Edwardsville on June 15, 1917, and was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Kotch Barno.
Helen graduated from Edwardsville High School and worked as a factory worker in Kingston. She was married to her late husband, Georgy Bray, who was a U.S. Army veteran. Helen was a member of the St. John's Russian Orthodox Church in Edwardsville for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, William and John; and sisters, Anna, Elizabeth and Mary.
Helen is survived by two nephews and two nieces.
A private graveside service was held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.
Condolences can be made by visiting www.clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 17, 2019