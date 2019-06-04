|
|
Helen C. Kovalik, 96, of Luzerne, passed to eternal life peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Judy Richards, with whom she resided for the past 12 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew; grandson, Curtis Kovalcin; son-in-law, James Kovalcin Sr.; and daughter-in-law, Doreen Kovalik.
She is survived by her children, daughter, Judy Richards and husband, Frank, Luzerne; son, Richard Kovalik and wife, Im, Tennessee; daughters, Diane Kovalcin, Exeter; Patricia Dorris and husband, Patrick, Whitehall; Marion Hughes and husband, Steve, Kentucky; son, Andrew and wife, Andrea, Swoyersville; grandchildren, Richard, Christina, Joanna, Sherri, Jessica, James, Tyrone, Vince, Tom, Mari Jo, Sara, Mark, Timothy, Misty and Andrew; and 16 great-grandchildren, Brently, Tyler, Vincent, Luke, Hanna, Teagan, Theodore, Savannah, Colby, Zachary, Kenzie, Kayla, Greyson, Misha, Alexis and Xander.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Holy Family Parish, Luzerne.
Interment will be in St. Ignatius Cemetery, Pringle.
She brought love, joy and laughter to all who were privileged to have known her.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Inc., Luzerne.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 4, 2019