Home

POWERED BY

Services
BETZ-JASTREMSKI FUNERAL HOME,INC. - LUZERNE
568 BENNETT ST. LUZERNE
Luzerne, PA 18709
(570) 287-0293
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Kovalik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen C. Kovalik

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen C. Kovalik Obituary
Helen C. Kovalik, 96, of Luzerne, passed to eternal life peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Judy Richards, with whom she resided for the past 12 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew; grandson, Curtis Kovalcin; son-in-law, James Kovalcin Sr.; and daughter-in-law, Doreen Kovalik.

She is survived by her children, daughter, Judy Richards and husband, Frank, Luzerne; son, Richard Kovalik and wife, Im, Tennessee; daughters, Diane Kovalcin, Exeter; Patricia Dorris and husband, Patrick, Whitehall; Marion Hughes and husband, Steve, Kentucky; son, Andrew and wife, Andrea, Swoyersville; grandchildren, Richard, Christina, Joanna, Sherri, Jessica, James, Tyrone, Vince, Tom, Mari Jo, Sara, Mark, Timothy, Misty and Andrew; and 16 great-grandchildren, Brently, Tyler, Vincent, Luke, Hanna, Teagan, Theodore, Savannah, Colby, Zachary, Kenzie, Kayla, Greyson, Misha, Alexis and Xander.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Holy Family Parish, Luzerne.

Interment will be in St. Ignatius Cemetery, Pringle.

She brought love, joy and laughter to all who were privileged to have known her.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Inc., Luzerne.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now