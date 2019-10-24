Home

Helen Claire Wanyo Keene passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

She was the daughter of the late Andrew Wanyo and Mary Ann Chackan Wanyo of Plymouth.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; son, Dave; brothers Andrew Wanyo, Stephen Wanyo and John Wanyo; and sisters, Mary Belinka, Josephine Meletsky, Matilda (Tillie) Costa and Theresa Seman.

She is survived by son, Joseph Jr.; daughter, Kim; grandchildren, Mark and Kelcie Senchak and Kameron, Korbin and Carleigh Keene; brother, Joseph Wanyo, Larksville; sister, Ruth Telnock, Plymouth; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 24, 2019
