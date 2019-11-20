|
Helen Callahan, 86, of Plymouth, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Sept. 22, 1933, in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late Edward Williams and Mary Burke Williams. She was a graduate of Harter High School and Nursing School, Bayonne, N.J.
Helen was a devoted member of All Saints Parish, Plymouth. She had been a member of the Silver and Gold Club of St. Vincent's De Paul Church.
In past years, she had been employed as a practical nurse by Mercy Hospital and as a private duty nurse.
Helen loved her family. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attended all of their sporting events throughout the years. She was also an avid Notre Dame fan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Callahan; granddaughter, Elise Harrison; and brothers, Edward, Donald and Gerald Williams.
Surviving are her loving daughters, Gail Korus and her husband, Joseph, Plymouth; Kathryn Bolesta and her husband, Jay, Plymouth Twp.; Carol Kemm and her husband, Theodore, Laflin; and Maggie Callahan-Sebia and her companion, Mark Gorney, Laflin; grandchildren, Joseph Korus and wife, Allison; Christine Kozik and husband, Michael; Megan Olszar and husband, Luke; Jason Bolesta and wife, Holly; Robin Anderson and husband, Kyle; Jillian Harrison; David John Harrison and wife, Christine; Robert Sebia and wife, Amanda; Thomas Sebia; Christopher Sebia; and Sam Sebia; numerous great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday from S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in All Saints Parish, Plymouth. Interment will be in St. Vincent's Cemetery, Larksville.
Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 20, 2019