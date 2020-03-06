|
Helen E. "Tootie" Martin, 88, of Harveys Lake, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with her family by her side.
She was born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 9, 1932, and was the eldest daughter to the late Thomas and Helen Dobish Kipiel.
Helen graduated from Coughlin High School and was last employed by Encon Industries, Dallas. She was a member of the Our Lady of Victory Church, Harveys Lake. Helen was an avid reader and Philadelphia Eagles football fan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Edward Martin; sister, Karen Kasarda; brother, Thomas Kipiel; and granddaughter, Carrie Martin.
Helen is survived by sons, Guy Martin (Gail); and Thomas Martin (Susan); daughters, Gail Kocher (companion, Dana Olver); Deborah Grundowski (Thomas); and Karen Williams (Keith); 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A prayer service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. Daniel Toomey of Our Lady of Victory Church, Harveys Lake, officiating.
Visitation will immediately follow the conclusion of the prayer service from 2:15 to 4:15 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or Blue Chip Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.
Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 6, 2020