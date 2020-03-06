Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Prayer Service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:15 PM - 4:15 PM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen E. "Tootie" Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen E. "Tootie" Martin Obituary
Helen E. "Tootie" Martin, 88, of Harveys Lake, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with her family by her side.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 9, 1932, and was the eldest daughter to the late Thomas and Helen Dobish Kipiel.

Helen graduated from Coughlin High School and was last employed by Encon Industries, Dallas. She was a member of the Our Lady of Victory Church, Harveys Lake. Helen was an avid reader and Philadelphia Eagles football fan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Edward Martin; sister, Karen Kasarda; brother, Thomas Kipiel; and granddaughter, Carrie Martin.

Helen is survived by sons, Guy Martin (Gail); and Thomas Martin (Susan); daughters, Gail Kocher (companion, Dana Olver); Deborah Grundowski (Thomas); and Karen Williams (Keith); 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A prayer service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. Daniel Toomey of Our Lady of Victory Church, Harveys Lake, officiating.

Visitation will immediately follow the conclusion of the prayer service from 2:15 to 4:15 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or Blue Chip Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -