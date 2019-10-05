|
|
Helen E. Nutaitis, 100, of Hanover Twp., formerly of Berwick, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at Guardian Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke.
Born in Hazleton on Dec. 5, 1918, she was a daughter to the late John and Isabel Perry and foster parents Clark and Pearl Yost.
Helen was a graduate of Berwick High School, Class of 1935. Following graduation, she attended Reddstone Academy in Hazleton and earned her beautician's teaching license. She was then employed by the Fay Rothstein Beauty Shop. Upon the sale of the business to Empire Beauty School, Helen started her own beauty shop, which was located in her home on Orange Street in Berwick. She retired in the fall of 2007 after more than sixty years of service to her appreciative and loyal customers.
Helen was a member of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Berwick. She was also an avid bowler and played for the Berwick Eagles, helping them to win numerous championships. She loved her grandchildren, and spending time with them, dearly. Helen also loved the family pets, Bo (the dog), and Mini (the cat), and they were very therapeutic for her in her final years.
Surviving Helen are her two sons, Paul Nutaitis and partner, Robert Clark, Philadelphia; and David Nutaitis and wife, LeeAnn, Hanover Twp.; grandchildren: David Nutaitis, Jr., Hanover Twp., Brianna Nutaitis, Wilkes-Barre, great-grandson, Levi Hill-Nelson, Port Allegheny; step-brother, the Rev. Jack C. Yost and wife, Dorothy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas J. Nutaitis, who passed in 1980. Also preceding was son, Thomas Nutaitis, Jr. and brother, Jack Perry.
At Helen's request, services are private. Interment will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery, Walnut Street, Berwick. The Kelchner-McMichael-Baker Funeral Home is honored to assist Helen's family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 5, 2019