Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 26, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish
40 Park Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 26, 2020
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish
40 Park Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
1927 - 2020
Helen E. Russell Obituary

Helen E. Russell of Bluffton, S.C., formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Coastal Carolina Hospital.

Born Nov. 27, 1927, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Barney and Nellie Zaledonis Stuchkas.

Helen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed being with and taking care of her family.

Helen enjoyed cooking, knitting and sewing and had an extreme interest in studying the history of pearls. She also loved interior decorating and the New York Yankees.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis, on Feb. 14, 2000, and her son, Robert; brothers, John, Joseph, Vincent, Edward and Walter; and sisters, Della Grohowski; and Catherine Pimienta.

Surviving are her daughter, Donna Tricarico and her husband, James, Bluffton, S.C.; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Ann Orbik, Wilkes-Barre Twp.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. John S. Terry, pastor, will be celebrant. Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek. Friends may call from 8 a.m. Saturday until the time of Mass in the church.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.


