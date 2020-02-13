|
|
Helen F. George, 97, of Dallas, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at home, where she resided with her son, George, and daughter-in-law, Nancy.
Born in Exeter, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Frances Pietraszewski Sulzinski and was a graduate of Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre and Empire Beauty School.
Following her husband's death in 1970, Helen continued to run his business, George's Bar and Grill, Hazel Street, Wilkes-Barre. She later went back to her profession, opening Helen George's Beauty Shop, on North Main Street, before relocating the shop to Hazel Street. Helen was a member of St. Anthony's Church and the Altar and Rosary Society.
She was a wonderful seamstress, with her skills ranging from first penance dresses, to Barbie doll clothes for her granddaughters. She very much loved teaching her grandchildren to cook and sew. She would crochet hanging kitchen towels to gift to people she cared about. She loved all animals, especially her own.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, George L. George; and her beloved daughter, Carol George; brother, Leonard Sulzinski; and sister, Alice Daniels; and stepfather, Joseph Mallo.
Surviving are her sons, Anthony George and his wife, Jackie, Ashley; George George and his wife, Nancy, Dallas; grandchildren, Stacy, Alex, and Lisa George; Kara and husband, Joseph Battersby; great-grandchildren, Brooke and Quinn Battersby; and numerous nieces and nephews, including all the wonderful people in her life that called her Grammy.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Anthony's Church, 311 Park Ave. Wilkes-Barre.
Friends may call from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. Monday at Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Anthony-St. George's Building Fund or its Alter and Rosary Society, 79 Loomis St., Wilkes-Barre.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 13, 2020