Helen "Olga" Florio

Helen "Olga" Florio Obituary
Helen "Olga" Florio, 91, of Plains Twp., passed away Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020, at United Methodist Homes, Wesley Village Campus, Jenkins Twp.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Katherine Katchmar Yateshin.

Olga attended GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was employed as a factory worker, a licensed beautician and assisted her husband, John, at Florio's Pizza and Plains Paper Company. She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Plains Twp., and was an avid bowler.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, John M. Florio, on Dec. 6, 2019; and her daughter, Katherine Vorona, on Nov. 29, 2017; brothers and sisters, William, Peter, John, Mary, Anna and Rose.

Surviving are her sons, Michael Florio and his wife, Jill, Jenkins Twp.; and Anthony Esser and his wife, Ann, Arizona; grandchildren, Rachel Vorona Cote and her husband, Paul; Laura Vorona Selle and her husband, Nicholas; Sarah Jean Vorona; Megan Florio; and John Florio; Richard Esser and his wife, Kim; Christopher Esser and his wife, Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Elena Katherine Selle; Britain, Madison, Benjamin, William and Gracie Esser; son-in-law, Robert Vorona, Daniel Island, S.C.; and nieces and nephews.

Due to the current global state of emergency, private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Plains Twp.

Arrangements are entrusted to Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.

Memorial donations may be made to the Katherine Florio Vorona Scholarship Program by visiting www.vasleepmedicine.org/awards.html.

For information or to leave Olga's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 30, 2020
