Helen (Pat) Gattuso passed away peacefully at her residence at Highland Park Senior Living on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the age of 83.

She loved spending time with her family, the beach, movies, music, gardening, interesting conversation and current events. She also loved her vast collection of colorful and festive socks provided to her by her daughter-in-law.

She was born Dec. 17, 1936. Helen was a member of St. Therese's Parish and a life resident of Wilkes-Barre. She was an excellent writer, with a passion for marketing and communications. In a career that spanned more than 40 years, she held various senior level marketing positions, including serving as director of marketing and development at Maternal and Family Health Services Inc., a nonprofit organization that serves women, children and families in Northeastern Pennsylvania, until her retirement in 2011. Prior to that, Helen oversaw marketing and communications at Custom Management Corporation, which later became Morrison's Hospitality Group.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim Gattuso, with whom she shared 47 years of marriage until his death on June 2, 2004; and her beloved son-in-law, Carl J. Spellacy, Sept. 16, 2009.

She is survived by her children, Christina Gattuso, Washington, D.C.; Jim and Kristin Medura Gattuso, Shavertown; Mary Kaye Gattuso, Mountain Top; and Patti Gattuso Spellacy, Silver Spring, Md.; and her beloved grandchildren, Gabrielle Lanza (Jim); Tanner, Dalton and Mason Gattuso; Scott and Alexis Gattuso; Christy Lane; Sara, Shannon and Shawn Spellacy; and great-grandchildren, Payton and Revena Gattuso; and Lila Lanza. In addition, she is survived by a brother, William Guit (Anita), Maryland.

Helen lived at Highland Park Senior Living for the past four years, where she not only received excellent care and assistance, but more importantly companionship, friendship and love from the truly dedicated professionals who became her adopted family.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately at St. Therese's Church, Shavertown.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Helen's memory may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Suite 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702 or the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters, 450 St. Bernardine Street, Reading, PA 19607-1798.

Arrangements by Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth.


