GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
Helen Butera
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish
Pittston, IL
Resources
Helen Hoban Butera Obituary
Helen Hoban Butera, 82, of Wyoming, went into the hands of the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.

Born Oct. 31, 1936, in Avoca, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Genevieve Loftus Hoban.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Mario Butera; son, Sal Butera; and brother, Martin Hoban.

Surviving are her daughter, Ann Marie Augustine, Mike Augustine; grandchildren, Kathryn and Jonathan Augustine.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.

There will be no calling hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, Pittston.

Graveside interment services will follow in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.

For information or to express your condolences to Helen's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 12, 2019
