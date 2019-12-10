|
Helen Hughes, 81, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Wesley Village Rehabilitation Center, following an intense and determined struggle for recovery. Helen left this life surrounded by family at her bedside, slipping into the eternal life in which she so fervently believed.
Helen was born March 27, 1938, in Pottsville, the eldest child of Harold and Cecelia Flyte. After moving to Wilkes-Barre, she attended Wilkes-Barre public schools, graduating from E.L. Meyers High School with the class of 1956. Upon graduating, she was employed in administrative support at the former Paramount Theater on Public Square. Helen later married her high school sweetheart, Daniel Hughes Jr., and together they parented and raised four children, daughter, Tamre Reese, Clearwater, Fla.; son, Randal Hughes (Debbie), Punta Gorda, Fla.; daughter and caregiver, Tracey Hughes (Len Cornish), Wilkes-Barre; and son, Brandon Hughes (Karen), Swoyersville.
Helen was the epitome of a dedicated and loving daughter, spouse, mother, sister and friend, as well as an active member of her church community at Welsh Bethel Baptist Church, where she served as a Deaconess and overseer of the benevolent fund for over forty years. She was also a longterm member of the Order of Eastern Stars.
Helen excelled as a homemaker and cook, relishing every opportunity to create family favorites for her children and grandchildren, making holidays memorable and to be savored. For many years, Helen enjoyed hosting gatherings for friends and family at the family cabin in Thornhurst, where she would create a welcoming, open-door atmosphere for her children and their friends, immediate and extended family.
Helen was an avid reader, often completing two or three books a week while sitting contently on her front porch. She was recently retired from the Wilkes-Barre Area School District, having been employed for over 30 years as a library aide and locker room attendant.
Helen had a tender and generous heart, always putting other's needs above her own, happily doing so. She had a humble and quiet way of moving through life, yet her presence and warmth radiated to everyone in the sphere of relationships. That warmth will continue to comfort us all as we struggle to find our way in life without her.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law, Mildred and Daniel Hughes Sr.; and her husband, Daniel.
She is survived by her four children; grandchildren, Dylan Reese, Richmond, Va.; Rozlyn Reese, Clearwater, Fla.; Brittany Hughes, Gaffney, S.C.; Michael Horvath, Wilkes-Barre; Madalyn Hughes, Swoyersville; and one great-grandson, Brayden, Gaffney, S.C. She also leaves behind brother, Harold (Williams) Flyte, Dallas; Bernadette Fulton, Cresco; and Kathryn Lietz, Wilkes-Barre. There is a host of good friends mourning her passing, having been made richer in this life by her friendship.
As per Helen's request, cremation services have been kindly performed by Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre, and a private family gathering was held at Bear Creek Inn.
It is Helen's wish, that donations in her memory be kindly contributed to the benevolent fund at Welsh Bethel Baptist Church, 290 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 10, 2019