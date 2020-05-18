|
|
Helen J. Santovito, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South, Wilkes-Barre.
Born Dec. 27, 1936, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Victoria Findora Bednarz.
Helen was a 1954 graduate of Marymount High School, Wilkes-Barre. She was employed by RCA, Mountain Top; Little People Daycare, Kingston; and as receptionist by Pompey Dodge, Kingston, until retiring.
She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Wilkes-Barre.
She was preceded in death by first husband, Edward Kollar; and second husband, Joseph Santovito.
Surviving are her sons, Edward A. Kollar and his wife, Diane, Kingston; and Chris Kollar and his wife, Karen, Forty Fort; brother, Anthony Bednarz and his wife, Juanita, Kingston; sister, Theresa Nichols and her husband, Carl, Florida; nieces and nephews; and her dog companion, Tasha.
Memorial donations may be made in Helen's name to the SPCA.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family by Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 18, 2020