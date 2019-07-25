Helen J. Shafer, 81, of Gouldsboro, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late John and Olive Young Wickiser.



Helen really enjoyed working at Mount Pocono Walmart and she did it for 19 years. She was truly devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and found great pleasure in taking care of her home and family. Helen also loved to bake and passed that love on to her family. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Mountain Top.



Helen was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Merle Shafer, in 1997; her daughter, Susan Veniskey; her sons, Merle "Butch" Shafer and Jack Shafer; her brothers, Wilson, John, Charles and Robert Wickiser; and her sister, June Gablick.



She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Austin and her husband, Douglas, Mountain Top; and her son, Harold Shafer and his wife, Sherri, Warminster. She is also survived by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sister, Ruth Ann Bolton; as well as several nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Emmanuel Cemetery, Dorrance Twp.



McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 25, 2019