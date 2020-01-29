|
|
Helen Juskiewicz of Wilkes-Barre passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Allied Services Skilled Nursing, Meade Street, Wilkes-Barre.
Born Nov. 24, 1930, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Barney and Phyllis Wiesolak Styczynski.
Helen attended Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was employed for many years in the area garment industry. She was later employed as a waitress by the Pocono Downs Racetrack Clubhouse for 29 years.
She was a member of Our Lady of Hope parish, Wilkes-Barre.
Helen and her husband, along with Owen Costello, were founding members of the Heights Packers Football team. She also started and advised the cheerleader squad.
She was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved to travel to the casinos.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony "Tony Jess" Juskiewicz, in 1983; sons, Anthony, Bernard, and Michael Juskiewicz; and sisters, Jane Luzny; Barbara Kostelac; and her twin sister, Celia Smith.
Surviving are her daughter, Helen Behm and her husband, John, Wilkes-Barre; daughter-in-law, Joanne Juskiewicz, Plains Twp.; grandchildren, Jennifer Shovlin and her husband, Jeff, St. Augustine, Fla.; Kim Behm, Wilkes-Barre; Jodi Behm, Wilkes-Barre; Dayna Behm, Bucks County; Kristi J. Clarke and her husband, Scott, Hershey; and Kaitlyn Bethune and her husband, Ross, Strawsburg, Va.; great-grandchildren, Everett Clarke; Savana Radecki; and Carter Shovlin; and sister, Phyllis Malarkey, Wilkes-Barre.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday from Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. John S. Terry, pastor, will be celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming.
Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 29, 2020