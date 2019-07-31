|
Helen Komski, 91, of Dupont, died Sunday evening, July 28, 2019, at Meridian Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center, Ocean Grove, N.J.
She was the widow of Louis Komski, who passed away Jan. 1, 2009.
She was born in Dupont, the daughter of the late Louis and Josephine Mashas Kotula and step-daughter of the late Frances Novak Kotula. She was a graduate of the Dupont High School.
Above all except her family, Helen was passionate about her beloved church, Holy Mother of Sorrows Polish National Catholic Church in Dupont. She was a lifelong member of Polish National Catholic Church, tirelessly giving her time and attendance to Mass and activities there. She was also a member of the Altar Society of the Church and Pittston Area Senior Citizens.
If there was ever any woman, or any person, who earned their right to heaven, it was Helen.
She had been employed as dispatcher 1 by Old Bridge Twp. Police Department until retirement.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Edward and Loui.
She is survived by a son, Stanley and wife, Victoria, Manasquan, N.J.; grandchildren, Aspen Lee, Karleigh Ann and Zackery James; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday from Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, 200 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Holy Mother of Sorrows Church, 212 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, to be celebrated by the Very Rev. Zbigniew Dawid, pastor.
Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Friends may call from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 31, 2019