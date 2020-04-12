Home

Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1001
Helen M. Cingolani

Helen M. Cingolani Obituary
Helen M. Cingolani of Plains Twp., died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center.

Born in Wilkes-Barre in August 1922, she was the daughter of late John and Mary Resch Bergauer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orlando Cingolani, in 1976.

Surviving are her sons, Thomas and wife, Carol, Bradenton, Fla.; Robert and wife, Lynn, Tunkhannock; daughter, Linda Faatz and husband, Alan, Plains Twp.; special niece, Lani Jo, Wilkes-Barre; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Thank you to the wonderful staff at Timber Ridge Health Care and Compassionate Care hospice for the exceptional care they provided Helen. Our family would also like to thank Jessica, CNA, for her caring and compassionate treatment of our mother. Our mother loved her like family. Lastly, thank you Alia for always being there for your grandmother, and your mother over the past seven years.

Private services for the family are by Yeosock Funeral Home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 12, 2020
