Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home
147 Main Street
Flemington, NJ 08822
(908) 782-4343
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Helen M. Craig


1921 - 2020
Helen M. Craig Obituary
Helen M. Craig, 98, of Flemington, N.J., died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Hunterdon Care Center, Raritan Township, N.J.

Born in Philadelphia on Oct. 18, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Susan (Scott) Davies.

Helen was a homemaker and quiet person. However, she did enjoy going to Las Vegas, Nev., and Atlantic City, N.J., with family and friends. She was also a wonderful cook - her family especially loved the soups and stews she would prepare.

She was predeceased by her late husband, John "Jack" Craig, in 1995; and her daughter, Nancy Martinez, in 2007; as well as her son-in-law, David G. Iveson, who died in February of this year.

Surviving are her daughter, Kathleen J. Iveson, Flemington, N.J.; and her two granddaughters and their spouses, Marisa and her husband, Michael Himes, and Valerie and her husband, Brian Kocheran. She is also survived by her four great-grandchildren: Scarlet, Ethan, Ryan and Nathan; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service officiated by the Rev. Christopher Small will take place privately next week.

Arrangements are under the direction of Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Flemington, N.J.

For further information or to send online condolences we invite you to visit www.holcombefisher.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 10, 2020
