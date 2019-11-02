|
Helen M. Dickshinski, 94, of Nanticoke, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Birchwood Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke.
A life resident of Nanticoke, she was born Aug. 29, 1925, in Nanticoke, a daughter of the late George and Nellie Ziemski Mikanowicz.
She married Robert C. Dickshinski on Sept. 1, 1956, at Holy Trinity Church. They were married 64 years when he died Dec. 22, 2018. In the early 1950s, Helen was employed for several years by Duplan Silk Mill and McGregor Corp., Nanticoke.
She was an active life member of Holy Trinity Church, Nanticoke, now St. Faustina Kowalska Parish. She was also a member of the Junior Catholic Daughters of America, Catholic Women's Club, Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality Club, Holy Trinity Choir, Nanticoke City Women's Democratic Club and Nanticoke Progressive Women's Club.
In addition to her husband, Robert, she was preceded in death by sisters, Clara Sowa and Jean Iracki; and brothers, Stanley, Alexander (Alec) and Joseph.
Surviving are her sons, David Dickshinski and fiance, Kathleen Fletcher, Columbus, Ohio; and Richard Dickshinski and wife, Cindy, the Honey Pot section of Nanticoke; a grandson, Michael Dickshinski; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, with a Mass of Christian Burial at noon at St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, primary site, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. James R. Nash as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Sheatown. A viewing and period of visitation will be at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the transferal to the church Tuesday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 2, 2019